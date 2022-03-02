The Marijuana Justice Coalition, a group of civil rights and cannabis reform organizations, has sent a letter to House leadership calling for a vote on legislation this month that would legalize marijuana on the federal level.

The letter was sent yesterday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

H.R. 3617, better known as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement ("MORE") Act of 2021, removes cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances, expunges federal marijuana convictions, and provides aid to those harmed by the War on Drugs.

"In short, the resounding shift in favor of marijuana reform demonstrates what we have been saying: marijuana justice is a winning issue and it is long past time for the federal government to catch up," the letter states.

A similar legalization bill is also being drafted in the Senate with Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) spearheading that effort. In February, he said he planned on introducing the legislation in April.