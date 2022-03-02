Seanergy Maritime announces new refinancing facility of $21.3M with Japanese lender

Mar. 02, 2022 9:30 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) entered into a definitive agreement with a reputable Japanese lender to refinance the loan facilities secured by the 2012-built Capesize M/V Partnership through a sale and leaseback structure.
  • Post the new facility terms, the Vessel will be sold and chartered back on a bareboat basis for 8-year period starting at the time of the closing, which is expected promptly within March 2022.
  • At the end of the 8-year bareboat period, Seanergy has an option to repurchase the vessel for $2.39M, which the company expects to exercise.
  • The facility will amortize through quarterly instalments averaging at ~$590K.
  • The financing amount is $21.3M and applicable interest rate is SOFR + 2.90% annually.
  • Also, $4.3M of additional liquidity will be released to the company through the refinancing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.