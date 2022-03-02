Seanergy Maritime announces new refinancing facility of $21.3M with Japanese lender
Mar. 02, 2022 9:30 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) entered into a definitive agreement with a reputable Japanese lender to refinance the loan facilities secured by the 2012-built Capesize M/V Partnership through a sale and leaseback structure.
- Post the new facility terms, the Vessel will be sold and chartered back on a bareboat basis for 8-year period starting at the time of the closing, which is expected promptly within March 2022.
- At the end of the 8-year bareboat period, Seanergy has an option to repurchase the vessel for $2.39M, which the company expects to exercise.
- The facility will amortize through quarterly instalments averaging at ~$590K.
- The financing amount is $21.3M and applicable interest rate is SOFR + 2.90% annually.
- Also, $4.3M of additional liquidity will be released to the company through the refinancing.