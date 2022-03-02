Huntsman (HUN +2.0%) says board candidates nominated by activist shareholder Starboard Value "lack critical expertise, add no incremental value, are not truly independent of Starboard."

"Starboard's campaign is unnecessary, unwise and risks value destruction," Huntsman says about the proxy contest launched in January when the 8.6% shareholder nominated four board candidates.

Huntsman says the hedge fund destroyed value at chemical company GCP Applied Technologies following a proxy fight in 2020.

Starboard said earlier this week that Huntsman has "significantly underperformed its peers and both the chemicals and broader market indices," and has a "troubling history of missed promises and failed commitments to shareholders."

As part of a new investor presentation, Huntsman also says it is on a "clear path to deliver more than 300 basis points of incremental adjusted EBITDA margin within the next 36 months, meeting target of 18%-20% margins by 2024."

Huntsman has "shown a four-year decline in revenue, but the contextualized numbers are not as bad as they reflect on the income statement," A Kashyap writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.