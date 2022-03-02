Aeterna Zentaris to get US patent for potential hormone disorder therapy AEZS-150

Mar. 02, 2022 9:42 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS +7.7%) said its licensor, The University of Sheffield received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
  • The patent application No. 16/608,611, entitled, “Parathyroid Hormone Fusion Polypeptide” includes claims intended to cover the company’s development candidate AEZS-150, and certain analogs.
  • AEZS-150 is being explored for the potential treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism, a rare condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone.
  • A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO determines that a patent should be granted. A patent from the recently allowed application is expected to be issued in the coming months.
  • "This soon-to-be-issued patent is expected to provide protection for our development candidate AEZS-150 through at least 2038,” said Aeterna CEO Klaus Paulini.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.