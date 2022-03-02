Aeterna Zentaris to get US patent for potential hormone disorder therapy AEZS-150
Mar. 02, 2022 9:42 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS +7.7%) said its licensor, The University of Sheffield received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
- The patent application No. 16/608,611, entitled, “Parathyroid Hormone Fusion Polypeptide” includes claims intended to cover the company’s development candidate AEZS-150, and certain analogs.
- AEZS-150 is being explored for the potential treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism, a rare condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone.
- A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO determines that a patent should be granted. A patent from the recently allowed application is expected to be issued in the coming months.
- "This soon-to-be-issued patent is expected to provide protection for our development candidate AEZS-150 through at least 2038,” said Aeterna CEO Klaus Paulini.