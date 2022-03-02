Exxon update - more savings, moderate Permian growth, more carbon capture

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) released an updated capital markets presentation ahead of the open Wednesday, raising cost savings guidance, moderating Permian growth expectations, and focusing investors on opportunities in carbon capture:

Costs - the Company plans to reduce cash operating costs by $9.0b between 2019 and 2023, this represents a 50% increased from targets released during the 2021 capital markets day.

Permian 2022 - during Exxon's (XOM) Q4 call, CEO Darren Woods indicated that the Company would increase Permian production by 25% in 2022; though the slide deck released Wednesday indicates volumes will grow "greater than 20%."

Permian 2027 - from 2022 through 2027, the Company plans to grow Permian production at a compound annual growth rate of 8%, lending credibility to claims by Pioneer (NYSE: PXD (NYSE: DVN

Low carbon - Exxon (XOM) reaffirmed its focus within low-carbon subsectors, indicating carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels are most aligned with the Company's "capability fit"; however, the presentation suggests the carbon capture market could be 3-4x the size of the other two markets.

Management alluded to improved cost-savings guidance during the Q4 results conference call; however, adding 50% to cash cost savings targets is likely to be taken well by the market. Moderated Permian growth expectations are certainly notable; however, likely to be more a focus for macro barrel counters (NYSEARCA:USO) than investors, as the difference will have little impact on Exxon (XOM) results. As far as the carbon capture update is concerned, investors are likely to wait and see. Exxon (XOM) is several years behind European peers, and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) indicated during Q4 results that the Company's share price still receives little-to-no value for low-carbon investments.