IQiyi on path back to break-even after stronger earnings - J.P. Morgan

Mar. 02, 2022 9:46 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Chinese Company iQIYI Debuts On Nasdaq Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • J.P. Morgan has upgraded iQiyi (IQ -1%) to Overweight, seeing multiple drivers to improve margins this year after Q4 earnings.
  • Following the company's earnings - which saw a big decline in losses despite flat revenues - J.P. Morgan is "positive" on a path to operating profit break-even this year.
  • "We expect further margin improvement in the next few quarters, driven by cost savings in content cost and opex, which should prove that iQiyi can operate as a self-sustaining business model and trigger further multiple rerating for its share price," the firm says.
  • Even after a 21.5% gain Tuesday, it's still trading at an inexpensive 1.5x 2022 enterprise value/sales, the firm says.
  • Key drivers for margin improvement in the coming year: content costs that it expects will be 10% lower, amid regulations on celebrity salaries, less competition and more in-house pro content; lower operating expenses, driven by staff optimization; better content; and an improved macro environment.
  • It's raising its price target to $8 from $5, implying 61% upside.
