Fulton Financial and Prudential Bancorp announce merger to strengthen Philadelphia presence
Mar. 02, 2022 9:48 AM ETPrudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP), FULTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger wherein the latter will merge with and into Fulton in a stock and cash transaction.
- Under merger terms, Prudential shareholders will receive Fulton common stock based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7974 Fulton shares and $3.65 in cash for each Prudential share they own.
- While Fulton Financial reports consolidated assets of ~$26B, Prudential boasts of assets worth ~$1.1B.
- Transaction implied value based on average stock price for period ended Mar.1 is ~$142.1M or $18.01/share; ~80% of the transaction consideration to Prudential common shareholders will consist of Fulton common stock, while remaining payable in cash.
- The transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange with respect to the stock consideration received by Prudential shareholders.
- The merger is expected to close in Q3.