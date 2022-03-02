TOP Ships takes delivery of second supertanker, contributing $10.8M in revenue

Mar. 02, 2022 9:57 AM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TOP Ships (TOPS +7.2%) took delivery of the very high specification, scrubber fitted, 300K dwt newbuilding Very Large Crude Oil Carrier vessel M/T Legio X Equestris constructed at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.
  • The vessel is preparing to commence in a few days its earlier announced time charter employment with a major oil trader for three years with two yearly extensions at the charterer's option.
  • The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture, assuming all options are exercised, is about $68.5M; for 2022 alone, this charter is expected to contribute $10.8M in revenue.
