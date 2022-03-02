Wheat prices (NYSEARCA:WEAT) extend their surge to 14-year highs, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings shipments to a virtual standstill from one of the world's breadbasket regions.

According to Reuters, the most-active CBOT wheat contract (W_1:COM) recently was +5.7% to $10.40 1/4 per bushel after earlier peaking at $10.59 per bushel, its highest level since March 2008, and European wheat futures also surged, with the spot March contract on Paris-based Euronext rising to a record high of €390/ton.

ADM and BG are among many potential relevant tickers.

Ukraine announced earlier this week that its Black Sea ports would remained closed until the Russian invasion ends, "meaning that no wheat shipments can be sent from Ukraine by sea for an indefinite period," Commerzbank analysts said. "Shipping companies are no longer accepting orders for deliveries from or to Russia... This means that up to 30% of global wheat exports are now more or less cut off from the market."

Commerzbank said recently that the Russia-Ukraine war mean that "as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk."