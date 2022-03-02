Ford Motor U.S. sales down 20.9% in February
Mar. 02, 2022 10:05 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Ford Motor (F +5.9%) reports U.S. sales declined 20.9% to 129,723 vehicles in February.
- The company took in over 72,000 new vehicle orders for February, which were up 54,000 over a year ago.
- Truck sales fell 25.5% Y/Y to 66,158 units, Cars sales down 44.6% Y/Y to 4,719 units, Electrified vehicles sales -3.1% Y/Y to 8,984 units and SUVs -11.8% Y/Y to 58,396 units.
- Total retail sales -15.1%: Truck -23.3%, Electrified vehicles -10.9% and SUV -3.6%.
- Lincoln stock in-transit increased 16.6% to 3,495 vehicles at the end of February, while Lincoln continues to take in more retail new vehicle orders. In February, new vehicle retail orders totaled 3,000 vehicles – up 291% over last year.
- Ford Maverick has sold 10,550 pickups to start the year.
- F-Series sales down 29.8% to 45,252 units.
- Retail sales of the Mustang family of vehicles – Mustang and Mach-E – were up 18.6% Y/Y for the month.
- "In addition to our February sales, our retail order bank continues to expand totaling 72,000 vehicles in February – 4 times higher than last year. Our newest products are turning on dealer lots at record rates. More than 33 percent of our retail sales are coming from previously placed orders and leaving dealerships directly upon arrival. Our new products are conquesting from competitors at a rate that is 26 percentage points higher than Ford overall, including Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Bronco Sport", said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.
- The company has more than 10,000 orders for E-Transit from small commercial clients to large commercial customers, such as Walmart.
- Ford will have global capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles annually by late 2023.
- The company earlier today announced to split electric business from ICE business.