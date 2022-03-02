Spirit Airlines expands with more flights from Mexico
Mar. 02, 2022 10:14 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE +1.4%) announces two daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, starting in June 2022.
- This new MTY service is an expansion inland in addition to the popular beach destinations, focused on connecting friends and relatives with affordable flights.
- "We're excited about growing our international service from Texas with new daily nonservice from Austin and Houston to Monterrey, Mexico. Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and relatives, Spirit Airlines continues to provide our Guests with More Go." said John Kirby, Spirit Airline's Vice President of Network Planning.