Chicken Soup for the Soul doubles up content library with 1091 Pictures deal

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE +0.4%) has a definitive deal to acquire 1091 Pictures, an entertainment distribution service that sharply boosts its content catalog.
  • CSSE is paying about $15.6 million in cash and stock for 1091, which brings a library of about 4,000 movies and TV series. That nearly doubles the size of CSSE's catalog.
  • It also comes with established channels in free ad-supported TV and ad-supported video on demand, which garner about 1 billion annual ad impressions.
  • It also means some 350 new titles to come in 2022 and annually.
  • CSSE expects to recognize more than $10 million in revenue in the next 12 months as a result of the deal, along with $3 million in incremental EBITDA.
  • It's expected to close in early to mid-March.
