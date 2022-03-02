Jerome Powell says it's time `to move away from highly stimulative' policy

Mar. 02, 2022 10:27 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments

Fed Chair Jerome Powell And Janet Yellen Testify At House Hearing

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

  • The Federal Reserve can't address supply-side issues and it's time "to move away from highly stimulative policy accommodation" in order to address inflation, said Chair Jerome Powell during his testimony discussing semiannual monetary policy in the House of Representatives.
  • He still expects the central bank policymakers to start raising interests rates in March, according to his prepared statement, but the Ukraine-Russia conflict is making the economic outlook "highly uncertain."
  • Developing... check back for updates.
  • Live webcast here.
  • Earlier, Jerome Powell says Federal Reserve needs to be nimble as economy evolves
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.