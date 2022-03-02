Jerome Powell says it's time `to move away from highly stimulative' policy
Mar. 02, 2022 10:27 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
- The Federal Reserve can't address supply-side issues and it's time "to move away from highly stimulative policy accommodation" in order to address inflation, said Chair Jerome Powell during his testimony discussing semiannual monetary policy in the House of Representatives.
- He still expects the central bank policymakers to start raising interests rates in March, according to his prepared statement, but the Ukraine-Russia conflict is making the economic outlook "highly uncertain."
- Developing... check back for updates.
- Live webcast here.
