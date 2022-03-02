Polaris to expand Wilmington, Ohio distribution facility

Mar. 02, 2022 10:27 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) is expanding its distribution facility in Wilmington, Ohio by 165,000 sq ft.
  • The expansion project will provide additional distribution capacity, optimize operations and improve delivery and customer service.
  • Additional rack storage and new automated material handling technology will be installed within the facility. The investment will enable Polaris to grow its eastern presence and support its Aftermarket, Parts, Garments, & Accessories (PG&A) businesses.
  • Polaris will break ground on the addition this spring with completion slated for Spring 2023. The project will create an estimated 20-25 new jobs over three years.
  • Recently, Polaris provided updates on its long-term strategies
  • Read a recent analysis on the stock, with "Buy" rating
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.