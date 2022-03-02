Polaris to expand Wilmington, Ohio distribution facility
Mar. 02, 2022 10:27 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) is expanding its distribution facility in Wilmington, Ohio by 165,000 sq ft.
- The expansion project will provide additional distribution capacity, optimize operations and improve delivery and customer service.
- Additional rack storage and new automated material handling technology will be installed within the facility. The investment will enable Polaris to grow its eastern presence and support its Aftermarket, Parts, Garments, & Accessories (PG&A) businesses.
- Polaris will break ground on the addition this spring with completion slated for Spring 2023. The project will create an estimated 20-25 new jobs over three years.
