Aerospace & Defense ETFs have jumped double digits since the invasion of Ukraine

F-35 jet fighter on runway to take off

guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

Aerospace and defense exchange traded funds have seen a double-digit jump in their underlying value ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24th. With the military conflict spotlighting geopolitical risks in general, ETFs that support defense equipment have caught a topside bid.

Four ETFs in particular that have experienced a substantial upside move are the Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA), SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR), and the SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE).

Since the invasion DFEN is +30.1%, FITE +13.9%, XAR +12.7%, and ITA is +9.3%.

DFEN has led all four funds from a performance standpoint as it is a 3X leveraged ETF and is meant to accentuate swings in the underlying sector. Its top holdings are Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Boeing (NYSE:BA), weighted at 16.63% and 13.62%.

On the other hand, ITA was the poorest performing ETF but has the most significant assets under management, with $2.74B dedicated to the fund. ITA also has its top two holdings in RTX and BA but with a more densely 40% weighting in the two. ITA has a weighted position of RTX at 22.19% and 18.19% in BA.

XAR is the cheapest option in the aerospace and defense ETF market, with an expense ratio of 0.35%. Additionally, the ETF has a different top two on the leaderboard. XAR has top positions in Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) weighted at 5.07%, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) at 4.77%.

FITE offers investors the broadest diversification among defense ETFs as it has 70 holdings, which is 29 more than DFEN. The top holdings in FITE are LMT at 1.94% and VMware (NYSE:VMW) at 1.90%.

Moreover, YTD DFEN is +21%, FITE -2.4%, XAR +4.3%, and ITA is +7.8%. All have outperformed the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is -8.9% in 2022.

For greater analysis of DFEN, ITA, XAR, and FITE, check out Seeking Alpha’s fundamental and quantitative analysis of each of the four funds.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.