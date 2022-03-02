Cardlytics stock gains after Q4 earnings beat
Mar. 02, 2022 10:40 AM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (CDLX +13.8%) reports top-line growth of 34%. The company exceeded the consensus mark in Q4.
- Billings revenue grew 42.6% Y/Y to $133.97M.
- Adjusted contribution up 48.5% Y/Y to $44M.
- Cardlytics MAUs up 7.2% Y/Y to $175.4M. Cardlytics ARPU +19.5% Y/Y to $0.49.
- Bridg ARR was $15.3M in the quarter vs. $12.7M year ago.
- “For the year, our expectation is that a consistent, broad recovery across all verticals would enable us to exceed our expected long-term growth rate target of 30%,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “We are confident that we have a strong business model and we believe that the steps we are taking to expand our range of offerings and addressable markets will prove to be highly beneficial to us, our bank partners and their customers.”