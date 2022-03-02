Abercrombie & Fitch Co. slumps 16% on missing Q4 expectation

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF -16.8%) drops 16% on missing Q4 estimates, missed revenue estimate by $20M at $1.16B.
  • Digital net sales of $556M or 48% of total net sales as compared to $475M or 40% last year.
  • More bifurcation of sales:

  • Company repurchased $142M worth shares during Q4.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.13.
  • Fran Horowitz, CEO, said, “2021 is a testament to the fundamental changes we have made to strengthen our foundation and improve our profitability. For the year, we delivered: Net sales of $3.7 billion with 47% digital penetration; a double-digit AUR growth rate; reported and adjusted operating income of $343 million and $355 million, respectively, roughly 330% above 2019 levels; and a 9.6% adjusted operating margin, our highest in over a decade. In addition, by returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases, we reduced our ending share count by 15%.”
  • Find more details in company presentation
  • Previously (March 2): Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.13, revenue of $1.16B misses by $20M
