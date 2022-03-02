Abercrombie & Fitch Co. slumps 16% on missing Q4 expectation
Mar. 02, 2022 10:43 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF -16.8%) drops 16% on missing Q4 estimates, missed revenue estimate by $20M at $1.16B.
- Digital net sales of $556M or 48% of total net sales as compared to $475M or 40% last year.
- More bifurcation of sales:
- Company repurchased $142M worth shares during Q4.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.13.
- Fran Horowitz, CEO, said, “2021 is a testament to the fundamental changes we have made to strengthen our foundation and improve our profitability. For the year, we delivered: Net sales of $3.7 billion with 47% digital penetration; a double-digit AUR growth rate; reported and adjusted operating income of $343 million and $355 million, respectively, roughly 330% above 2019 levels; and a 9.6% adjusted operating margin, our highest in over a decade. In addition, by returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases, we reduced our ending share count by 15%.”
