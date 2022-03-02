First Solar (FSLR -12.4%) plunges near its lowest level in more than a year after issuing FY 2022 guidance for earnings as low as breakeven, and analysts say higher costs for freight and materials are squeezing margins.

The "real shocker," Raymond James' Pavel Molchanov writes, was GAAP EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.60, "weighed down by freight and aluminum costs as well as production start-up expenses... this range includes an estimated pre-tax gain on the Japan sale of $280M, equating to more than $2.00."

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne views 2022 as a transition year for First Solar given U.S. and India buildouts, new contract structures and new technology via the Series 7 introduction, but he "remains constructive on strong demand of 11.8 GW of net booking since the November earnings call, which proves visibility beyond a sold out 2022."

Baird's Ben Kallo says the First Solar's transition has been longer than expected, but he keeps his Outperform rating on the shares ahead of a "considerable step up in production over the next three years, acceleration in bookings with better terms going forward, and technology roadmap to decrease cost as well as drive higher pricing."

Guggenheim's Joseph Osha says the company is "entering a period of slower revenue and earnings growth as it prepares itself to scale volume and capture its investment from new capacity."

First Solar's expansion into India, where it is building a new manufacturing facility, "could be a game changer," Paul Franke writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.