Visa names Frank Cooper III as chief marketing officer

Mar. 02, 2022 10:46 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Visa (NYSE:V) on Wednesday appointed Frank Cooper III as chief marketing officer starting in May.
  • Cooper joined Visa after spending five years at BlackRock as senior managing director and global CMO. Prior to his role at BlackRock, Cooper served as chief marketing and creative officer at BuzzFeed and as CMO of global consumer engagement for PepsiCo's global beverage group.
  • Cooper will also serve as a member of the company's executive committee and report to Chairman and CEO Al Kelley.
  • Towards the end of January, Al Kelly said his company will lean into the crypto space.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.