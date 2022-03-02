Visa names Frank Cooper III as chief marketing officer
Mar. 02, 2022 10:46 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Visa (NYSE:V) on Wednesday appointed Frank Cooper III as chief marketing officer starting in May.
- Cooper joined Visa after spending five years at BlackRock as senior managing director and global CMO. Prior to his role at BlackRock, Cooper served as chief marketing and creative officer at BuzzFeed and as CMO of global consumer engagement for PepsiCo's global beverage group.
- Cooper will also serve as a member of the company's executive committee and report to Chairman and CEO Al Kelley.
- Towards the end of January, Al Kelly said his company will lean into the crypto space.