Biden launching 'Test to Treat' initiative providing free COVID pills
Mar. 02, 2022
- During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden unveiled the "Test to Treat" initiative to provide free COVID-19 antiviral medication.
- The plan allows for individuals to receive a COVID test at a pharmacy, and if they test positive, receive a COVID pill prescription while there at no charge.
- The president said that the U.S. government is expecting 1M pills of Pfizer's (PFE +3.0%) Paxlovid this month and more than twice that next month.
- The FDA has also granted Emergency Use Authorization for Merck's (MRK +0.9%) COVID antiviral molnupiravir.
- Merck (MRK +0.9%) and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics have said they will produce 20M courses of molnupiravir this year.
- Pfizer has previously stated it will provide 20M courses to the U.S. government by the end of September.