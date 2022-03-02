Value investor Bill Miller says oil stocks are cheap right now
- Famed value investor Bill Miller said oil stocks are cheap at current oil prices.
- "Oil stocks right now are cheap and they are very cheap at current oil prices, but they are cheap at $60 to $70 of oil and there's a lot of capital discipline there," Miller said in an interview on CNBC earlier. "We think that there's opportunities there."
- Miller said that he went overweight oil last spring, the first time in 35 years.
- Miller also sees great opportunities for homebuilders and Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) is one of his big positions. TMHC gained 5.5%.
