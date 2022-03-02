Value investor Bill Miller says oil stocks are cheap right now

Oil pump jack and barrels on newpaper with growth of price of crude oil. Stock market of crude oil, investment and petroleum industry.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Famed value investor Bill Miller said oil stocks are cheap at current oil prices.
  • "Oil stocks right now are cheap and they are very cheap at current oil prices, but they are cheap at $60 to $70 of oil and there's a lot of capital discipline there," Miller said in an interview on CNBC earlier. "We think that there's opportunities there."
  • Miller said that he went overweight oil last spring, the first time in 35 years.
  • Miller also sees great opportunities for homebuilders and Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) is one of his big positions. TMHC gained 5.5%.
  • Earlier, Oil tops $113 as OPEC+ remains unwilling or unable to deviate from plans.
  • Also see, Toll Brothers, PulteGroup stocks climb after BofA upgrades to buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.