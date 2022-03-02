Scientific Games rallies on significant quarter performance led by gaming sector upbeat

  • Scientific Games (SGMS +12.4%) Q4 revenue surged 21% as revenue from U.S. surged 112% Y/Y; SciPlay delivered second highest revenue quarter ever with growth in key payer metrics; iGaming revenue increased 15% and SciPlay revenue was $154M (+5% Y/Y).
  • Legal name change to Light & Wonder is expected to be changed during Q2; ticker symbol will be changed to LNW and will continue its Nasdaq listing.
  • The company now rebranded as Light & Wonder, is moving rapidly to execute on its vision with a singular focus to be the leading cross-platform global game company, accelerating efforts to de-lever and invest for sustainable growth.
  • Net income from continuing operations was $62M compared to a net loss of $143M in the prior year.
  • Consolidated AEBITDA from continuing operations stood at $216M compared to $129M in year ago quarter led by double-digit AEBITDA growth in Gaming and iGaming.
  • Combined free cash flow stood at $100M, a 39% increase from prior year.
  • Principal face value of debt outstanding decreased by $577M in 2021; net debt leverage ratio declined to 6.2x, a reduction of more than 4 turns, down from 10.5x at the beginning of the year.
  • The company expects to significantly de-lever targeting net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x.
  • In early January, Scientific Games estimated SG Lottery net revenues for the quarter ended Dec.31 to be between $265 and $275M, compared to $256M for year ago quarter.
  • While the company agreed to sell the SG Lottery global lotteries business for $6.05B, the divestiture is expected to close in March providing ~$5B in net cash proceeds; Sports betting divestiture on track to close in Q2.
  • The company authorized a 3-year, $750M share repurchase program.
