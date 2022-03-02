MMEX Resources acquires additional sites for solar, hydrogen and ultra clean refinery projects
Mar. 02, 2022 11:03 AM ETMMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MMEX Resources (OTCPK:MMEX -9.5%) has completed additional site acquisitions of 632 acres for its West Texas projects, bringing its total land ownership to 1,082 acres.
- This significant acreage position gives us the flexibility to source our solar complex and to provide the space for both our ultra clean fuels refinery and our green hydrogen project.
- The Co. estimates they can build potentially another 97 MW/dc of solar power with this additional acreage.
- This ideal location is expected to allow us to market our ultraclean refined projects and green hydrogen from coast to coast in the U.S and to Western Mexico Ports for export to Asia.