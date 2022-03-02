WW International jumps despite revenue miss: Q4 Earnings
Mar. 02, 2022 11:13 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is up 9% in early Wednesday trading despite missing revenue estimates, and initiating guidance below the consensus mark in 4Q21 earnings results.
- Q4 Revenue of $276M (-14.7% Y/Y) misses consensus by $3.06M.
- By segment: Subscription revenue, $247.9M (-12.9% Y/Y); and Product Sales and other revenue, $27.8M (-24.2% Y/Y) on constant currency basis.
- End of Period Subscribers were down 5.8%Y/Y for the quarter, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 7.1%Y/Y and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers increased 1%Y/Y.
- Gross profit was $168.9M; Adjusted gross profit of $169.2M, compared to $197.8M a year ago.
- Adjusted gross margin stood at 61.3%.
- Adjusted Operating Income of $54.6M, vs. $67.3M in 4Q20.
- GAAP EPS of $0.42; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 in-line.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be ~$300M vs. consensus of $347.80M; EPS loss is expected to be in the range of $0.26 to $0.31, compared to the Non-GAAP EPS consensus of -$0.14.
- "We expect to end the quarter at roughly the same level of approximately 4.5 million, which would result in end of period subscribers at the end of Q1 to be down in the mid to high single digits compared to the prior year and in line with Q1 of 2019, but with a mix of approximately 85% digital," said
- The company has not provided guidance for full year 2022.