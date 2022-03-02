Elastic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.71M (+33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.