Smith & Wesson Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ET
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.29M (-23.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.