ACRES Commercial Realty Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.9M (+31.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.