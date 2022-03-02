Gap Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.49B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.