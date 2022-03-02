Best Buy Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Mar. 02, 2022 11:17 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $2.71 (-22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $16.54B (-2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • SA contributor The Black Sheep recently wrote "Best Buy Is The Best Way To Play The Metaverse", rating the stock Strong Buy.
