Algonquin Power & Utilities Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $521.55M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.