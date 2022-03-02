AeroVironment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+114.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.01M (+35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVAV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.