Hut 8 Mining partners with Enthusiast Gaming to explore Web 3.0, metaverse
Mar. 02, 2022 11:21 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency miner Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) on Wednesday teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to collaborate on new experiences within blockchain gaming and Web 3.0.
- Enthusiast Gaming will release an update to its first-person shooter game EV.IO, featuring Hut 8 as a presenting sponsor.
- Hut 8 (HUT) will also provide critical infrastructure support by hosting Enthusiast Gaming in its data centers, which are connected to electrical grids powered by renewables and emissions-free resources.
- "As a digital currency miner with data centre infrastructure, we're ideally positioned to join forces with one of North America's largest and fastest growing gaming entertainment companies and generate the unique benefits of this strategic partnership," said Hut 8 Mining CEO Jaime Leverton. The collaboration will "connect us to their audience of 300 million Gen Z and Millennial viewers, the majority of whom are crypto-savvy."
- Previously, (Jan. 20) Hut 8 Mining acquired TeraGo's data center business for C$30M.