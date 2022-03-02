National CineMedia Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+93.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.67M (+311.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCMI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.