The Cooper Companies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.10 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $739.3M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.