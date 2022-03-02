Ryanair Holdings reports February traffic results, suspends Ukraine flights
Mar. 02, 2022 11:26 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reports traffic of 8.7M passengers vs. 7M in January 2022 and 0.5M in February 2021.
- The airline operated at 86% load factor in the month vs. 78% year ago.
- Michael O'Leary said that the Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not have a dramatic impact on bookings in eastern Europe so long as the war doesn't escalate.
- Bookings were down 20% last Thursday and Friday vs. previous week and around 10% over the weekend.
- The company is 80% hedged on fuel out to 2023, but rising prices will still cost the airline group around $55.5M over the next 12 months.