Ryanair Holdings reports February traffic results, suspends Ukraine flights

Mar. 02, 2022 11:26 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reports traffic of 8.7M passengers vs. 7M in January 2022 and 0.5M in February 2021.
  • The airline operated at 86% load factor in the month vs. 78% year ago.
  • Michael O'Leary said that the Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not have a dramatic impact on bookings in eastern Europe so long as the war doesn't escalate.
  • Bookings were down 20% last Thursday and Friday vs. previous week and around 10% over the weekend.
  • The company is 80% hedged on fuel out to 2023, but rising prices will still cost the airline group around $55.5M over the next 12 months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.