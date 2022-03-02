Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday.

Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative year” for the company, according to its Chief Executive Bruce Cozadd.

Total revenue for the quarter climbed ~35% YoY and ~31% YoY in Q4 and full-year 2021 to reach $896.7M and $3.1B, respectively. While Xyrem sales dropped ~34% YoY and ~274% YoY to $228.8M and $1.3B, the low sodium version of the drug, Xywav, brought $182.7M and $535.3M for Q4 and full-year 2021, respectively, up from $15.3M last year.

During the quarter, Epidiolex/Epidyolex sales climbed ~35% YoY while Rylaze generated $65.0M net product sales.

However, the company reported $35.3M and $329.7M net loss for Q4 and 2021 compared to net income of $133.4M and $238.6M in the prior year, respectively.

For 2022, Jazz (JAZZ) projects $3,460 - $3,660M revenue and $16.00 - $17.00 of net income per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis.

Commenting on the results, Truist analyst Gregory Fraser with a Buy rating and a $200 per share target on the stock, argues, “The bottom-line guide is materially higher vs. our prior estimate driven by operating leverage.” “The upside to our model was driven primarily by higher sales for Epidiolex and Rylaze, which both benefited from strong demand in addition to some stocking,” Fraser added.

Needham’s Ami Fadia (buy, $215) argues that the “initial response to the Xywav launch in IH has been positive with 250 on treatment by the end of 2021.” Fadia notes that management’s confidence in the long-term market opportunity for the drug remains unchanged with a target of ~37K patients.

“Our initial focus is on driving awareness and adoption among existing oxybate prescribers and the approximately 37,000 people diagnosed with IH that are actively seeking health care,” President of Jazz (JAZZ) Daniel Swisher said at the earnings call.

In August 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the label for Xywav to include adults with idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).