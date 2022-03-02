Toyota Motor to halt production in Russia on supply chain disruption
Mar. 02, 2022
- Toyota Motor (TM -1.4%) announced that it will suspend auto production in Russia from Friday as it struggles to source parts from overseas, Nikkei Asia reports.
- The Japanese automaker has halted vehicle exports to Russia, citing supply chain disruptions.
- "As a company with operations in Ukraine and Russia, our priority in dealing with this crisis is to ensure the safety of all our team members, retailer staff, and supply chain partners," Toyota said. "We are also monitoring global developments and will make necessary decisions as required."
- The news come right after the automaker suspended production at all plants in Japan due to potential supplier cyberattack.