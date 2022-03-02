Energy storage technology company, Romeo Power drops 9% on providing 2022 revenue outlook below consensus
Mar. 02, 2022 11:32 AM ETRomeo Power, Inc. (RMO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Romeo Power (RMO -9.1%) shows FY revenue of $16.8M beats consensus by $1.75M.
- Product revenues of $12.4M, an increase of 326% over the prior year, driven by delivery on four key supply contracts and an acceleration in production in H2 2021.
- Accelerated growth and commercialization by increasing 2022 average daily production rates by 37% over the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Dig deeper in company presentation:
- Cash and cash equivalents and investments of $119.9M.
- Susan Brennan, CEO commented: “The second half of 2021 was especially pivotal for Romeo Power, marked by important progress and the taking of key steps to position our company for future commercial and operational success."
- 2022 Outlook: Total Revenue to range between $40M-50M. (vs. consensus of $79.18M)
- Contributor commentary with Strong Sell rating: 'Where Art Thou Cash, Romeo?'
- Previously (March 1): Romeo Power reports FY results