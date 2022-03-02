Canadian Natural Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:34 AM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is C$1.64 and the consensus revenue estimate is C$6.78B.
- Over the last 2 years, CNQ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
