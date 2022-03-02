Bilibili Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:36 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.67 (-131% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $911.09M (+54.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BILI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.