Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -3.0%) turns lower after reporting its platinum group metals and gold resources for its South African operations fell in 2021 from a year earlier.

The miner said total PGM resources fell to 318.7M oz at year-end 2021 from 391.9M oz. in 2020, which includes resources in the measured, indicated and inferred categories across both the Americas and Southern Africa operations.

South African PGM operations have mineral resources of 174.7M oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, and mineral reserves of 32.2M oz of 4E, while South African gold mineral resources fell 7% to 74.6M oz and mineral reserves decreased 15.9% to 13.1M oz.

The company also declared a maiden lithium mineral resource of 78.5K tons of lithium oxide and a maiden zinc mineral reserve of 1.02B lbs.

Earlier, Appian Capital served Sibanye with a notice of claim seeking compensation for the termination of a planned billion-dollar acquisition of two mines in Brazil.