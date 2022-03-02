Crescent Point Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:42 AM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is C$0.21 (+31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is C$619.66M.
- Over the last 2 years, CPG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Long Player recently wrote "Crescent Point Energy: Time For The Acquisition To Shine", rating the stock Buy.