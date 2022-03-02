Weibo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:45 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.82 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $607.41M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
