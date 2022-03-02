Antares Pharma Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:49 AM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.01 and the consensus revenue estimate is $47.19M (+7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATRS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Andy Jones recently wrote "A Look At Recent Moves By Antares Pharma", rating the stock Buy.