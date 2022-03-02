Utz Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:51 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+215.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.66M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UTZ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.