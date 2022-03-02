White House COVID pandemic plan aims to ease return to normalcy
- The White House on Wednesday unveiled a new COVID-19 pandemic plan that seeks a return to normalcy while still keeping the country prepared in case a new variant emerges.
- The new road map includes four goals, The Washington Post reported: the "Test to Treat" initiative unveiled during Tuesday night's State of the Union Address; preparing for a potentially dangerous new variant; avoiding school closures and economic shutdowns; and making more vaccines available worldwide.
- The new plan comes as President Biden's approval ratings remain in the doldrums and an increasing number of Americans are growing tired of COVID restrictions. In addition, many states have already lifted many of them, such as indoor mask wearing.
- In light of major declines of COVID cases across the country, the CDC on Feb. 25 rejiggered its mask guidance allowing the wearing of them to ease in most areas.