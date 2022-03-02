Big Lots Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 11:58 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.89 (-27% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.72B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Yiannis Zourmpanos wrote "Big Lots: Reversion To The Mean Is Still In Progress", rating the stock Hold.