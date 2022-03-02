Titan Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 12:03 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Titan (NYSE:TWI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+270.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.59M (+35.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.