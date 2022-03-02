Amneal stock falls 8% following Q4 results; FY22 EPS outlook seen below estimates

Mar. 02, 2022 12:09 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -8.3%) stock declined following its mixed Q4 results and a non-GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Q4 revenue rose +5.27% Y/Y to $536.9M, beating estimates. The increase was driven by Generic new product launches and growth in the company's promoted Specialty products, including Rytary and Unithroid, partially offset by price erosion.
  • Q4 adjusted net income rose +25.07% Y/Y to $54.22M. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 missed analysts' estimates.
  • Gross profit declined -0.4% Y/Y to $166.40M.
  • Net loss attributable to Amneal widened to -$6.38M, compared to -$3.04M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew +17.65% Y/Y to $126.37M.
  • Outlook 2022:
  • The company expects full year net revenue to be in the range of $2.15B to $2.25B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $2.15B.
  • Adjusted EPS is expected between $0.80 and $0.85. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $0.90.
  • Adjusted EBITDA forecasted between $540M and $560M. Operating cash flow expected in the range of $225M to $250M. Capital expenditures anticipated between $75M and $85M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.