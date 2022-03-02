Amneal stock falls 8% following Q4 results; FY22 EPS outlook seen below estimates
Mar. 02, 2022 12:09 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -8.3%) stock declined following its mixed Q4 results and a non-GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.
- Q4 revenue rose +5.27% Y/Y to $536.9M, beating estimates. The increase was driven by Generic new product launches and growth in the company's promoted Specialty products, including Rytary and Unithroid, partially offset by price erosion.
- Q4 adjusted net income rose +25.07% Y/Y to $54.22M. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 missed analysts' estimates.
- Gross profit declined -0.4% Y/Y to $166.40M.
- Net loss attributable to Amneal widened to -$6.38M, compared to -$3.04M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew +17.65% Y/Y to $126.37M.
- Outlook 2022:
- The company expects full year net revenue to be in the range of $2.15B to $2.25B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $2.15B.
- Adjusted EPS is expected between $0.80 and $0.85. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $0.90.
- Adjusted EBITDA forecasted between $540M and $560M. Operating cash flow expected in the range of $225M to $250M. Capital expenditures anticipated between $75M and $85M.