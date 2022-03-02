Methode Electronics FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 12:08 PM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.62M (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.